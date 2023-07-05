Local

Cape Cod

Owner of storied London soccer team dead in Cape Cod crash

The death of John Berylson in Falmouth sent Millwall FC into mourning — a statement called him "infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people"

By Asher Klein and Lara Salahi

At left: An SUV that rolled over in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, on Tuesday, July 4, killing its driver. The man was identified as Millwall FC owner John Berylson, of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, seen in 2017 at right.
NBC10 Boston via stringer | Getty Images, file

The owner of a popular English soccer team was identified as the man who died in a car crash on Cape Cod on July 4.

Falmouth police identified the driver as John G. Berylson of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts. Berylson, 70, was the owner of Millwall FC, a storied London team that was in mourning on Tuesday.

"He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness. He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people," the team said in a statement.

Berylson left behind a wife, Amy, and three children, Jennifer, James and Elizabeth, according to the team.

Millwall is a 138-year-old team that plays in the second division of English soccer, the Championship. Berylson had been involved with the club since 2006.

The team held a moment of silence in training on Monday, according to an image shared on its social media, and the club's manager and captain released video statements.

"I think one of the players mentioned, 'I've never heard anyone speak a bad word about John,' and I think that pretty much sums up what an amazing individual he was," manager Gary Rowett said in a video released by the team.

He sent his condolences to the Berylson family, noting that whenever he talked about the team with the owner, Berylson was also discussing his ideas with grandchildren and his wife.

Police had initially identified the driver of the 2019 Range Rover that crashed Tuesday morning on Sippewissett Road as a 70-year-old man. They said he lost control of the SUV, which rolled over and crashed into a tree in a ravine.

The driver was extricated from the SUV but died at the scene.

