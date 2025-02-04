Ex-boyfriend arrested in woman's shooting in Milton, DA says

A man was arrested last week on suspicion of shooting an ex-girlfriend in Milton, Massachusetts, whom he was previously accused of assaulting, authorities said Tuesday.

The 43-year-old woman was found in her car, having been shot multiple times, on Belvoir Road on Thursday. She remained in serious condition at a Boston hospital on Tuesday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

The woman's suspected shooter was identified Tuesday as Joell C. Williams, who was wanted separately on assault and firearm charges over a 2023 incident involving the woman in Norwood.

Williams was arrested by Milton and state police, with help from a Boston SWAT team and more, after a standoff at a home in Mattapan on Friday, prosecutors said. Authorities also found a semi-automatic handgun with its serial number destroyed as well as a pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Williams pleaded not guilty in Dedham District Court on Tuesday; it's not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can speak to the accusations.

Williams is expected to face charges in last week's shooting in Milton at a later date in Quincy District Court, prosecutors said.

After the wounded woman was found, police cordoned off an area on Belvoir Road off Route 138 with yellow crime scene tape, and multiple markers used to indicate gunshots could be seen on the ground.