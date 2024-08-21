‘Ben Affleck, hang in there!' Mindy Kaling shouts out fellow Mass. native during DNC

Mindy Kaling took a minute to shout out her home state - and fellow Massachusetts native Ben Affleck - Wednesday while hosting the Democratic National Convention.

"I couldn't leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts," she began. "I love you Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us but they just don't get it! Go Sox! Go Jayson Tatum!" she shouted over boos from the New York delegation.

And of course, the comedian had to throw in some words of encouragement for Affleck a day after the news broke of his divorce from wife Jennifer Lopez.

"Ben Affleck, hang in there!"

And finally, she showed some love for another New England essential.

"Dunkin' Donuts is the best coffee in the world," she added before moving into her next introduction.

Kaling, who was born in Cambridge, held a prominent role in "The Office" and starred in the "The Mindy Project," as well as making appearances in movies like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Despicable Me" and "Ocean's 8." She has received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations throughout her career.