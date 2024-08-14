Back Bay

Mini-golf bar Swingers to open in Boston's Back Bay

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A rendering of Swingers, an English country club-themed mini-golf venue planned for Boston's Back Bay.
Handout

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A multi-floor golf-themed entertainment spot with roots overseas will be expanding to Boston.

According to a recent press release (along with an earlier Universal Hub article), Swingers is going to be opening in the Back Bay, taking over the space on Boylston Street that had been home to a location of Crate & Barrel. The press release mentions that the Tavistock Restaurant Collection (Abe & Louie's, Atlantic Fish Co., Joe's) is collaborating with the London-based Swingers, with the 21,000-square-foot Boston location including a retro English country club design that includes mini-golf courses, multiple cocktail bars, an old-fashioned arcade, and a menu that focuses on elevated street food.

If all goes as planned, Swingers will open in the fall of 2025.

It looks like the address for the upcoming Back Bay location of Swingers will be 777 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for Swingers can be found at swingers.club/us.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

Steward Health Care 21 mins ago

Steward Health Care delays hospital sales hearing again

Tom E. Curran 1 hour ago

Patriots-Eagles storylines to watch: More reps for Drake Maye?

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Back Bay
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us