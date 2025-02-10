mbta

Minor derailment at Readville causes delays near South Station

By Thea DiGiammerino

A coach on an MBTA commuter rail train derailed at the Readville train yard on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

There were delays in and out of South Station Monday morning after an MBTA commuter rail car derailed at the Readville train yard.

Officials from Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, said a single coach came off the tracks in a slow-speed, upright derailment. They believe the derailment was related to snow and ice building up a switch.

There were no passengers on the train and no one was hurt.

The derailed coach was blocking the tracks in and out of the yard and caused delays, but officials said as of 11 a.m. the equipment has been removed and normal service had resumed.

