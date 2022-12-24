Local

Minor Injuries After 4-Car Crash in Wellesley

Police responded to a four-car crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts early Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1p.m. on Central Street. According to police, some of the cars involved were parked. Police say there were minor injuries.

Central Street in Wellesley Square between Cross and Weston Road for about 30 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

No additional information has been released.

