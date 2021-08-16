Local

Vermont

Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Sought in Vermont

Vermont State Police

Police in Vermont are looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing Monday afternoon.

Atlas Jennings was last seen around 1 p.m. walking away from his home on Ashley Road in Barnard, state police said.

Jennings is described as being about 5 feet tall and 70 pounds with curly blond hair down to his shoulders.

When he was last seen, police say Jennings was wearing a light blue T-shirt, black track pants and sandals with black and white stripes.

Jennings' disappearance is not considered suspicious, but police said there are concerns about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 802-234-9933.

