Missing 15-Year-Old From Merrimac Sought

Police in Merrimac, Massachusetts, are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday.
Relatives say Kelen "Kelly" Albuquerque did not take the bus home after school.
Albuquerque is about 5 feet tall and 90 to 100 pounds with a skin build, black hair and brown eyes, police said.
When she was last seen, she was wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and a necklace that says "Kelen," and she was carrying a black backpack, according to police.
Albuquerque may be with a 17-year-old boy in the Woburn area and also may have connections to Peabody, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 978-346-8321.