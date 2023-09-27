Missing 4-year-old found seriously injured in Maine

A 4-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday in Hampden, Maine, was found seriously injured at a nearby residence a short time later.

Shortly before noon Monday, Hampden police said they responded to Kennebec Road for a report of a lost 4-year-old. By the time they arrived at the scene, the boy had already been located at a nearby residence. The child was seriously injured and required medical attention, police said.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, and the child was taken by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in nearby Bangor. The extent of the child's injuries was not immediately known, and no updates have been given on his condition.

According to media reports, the child had reportedly been at a preschool when he went missing.

Hampden, a town of about 7,700 residents, is located central Maine.