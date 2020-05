An 87-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.

Police say Edward Lebrun was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in Hillsborough. He was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Tacoma with New Hampshire plates reading "2614559."

Hillsborough Police did not issue a description of Lebrun. They shared a photo, but noted that he recently lost the glasses pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-464-5512.