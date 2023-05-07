Local

Ludlow

Missing Antelope Returned to Zoo in Western Mass.

NBC Universal, Inc.

An antelope that escaped from a zoo last month in Ludlow, Massachusetts, has been found.

The Eland Antelope escaped from the Lupa Zoo in April, according to Ludlow Animal Control.

“Mary is back with her mate. Lupa Zoo wants to thank all the police departments, and Sheriff's Department, the USDA, and environmental police for their help to bringing Mary safely home,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Sunday. “Lupa Zoo staff were always watching out for Mary and patiently waited to safely capture her without a scratch. Come see Mary and all her friends for an adventure at the Zoo.”

