Body of Missing Boater Recovered Off Cape Cod

The Harwich Fire Department believes the incident to be an accident

By Jake Levin

Officials on Cape Cod say they found the body of a boater who had gone missing in Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich early Saturday morning.

The victim, whose name has not been released, had last been seen Friday night preparing for a fishing trip with his family on Saturday, according to the Harwich Fire Department.

Fire officials first responded to the harbor at 3:50 a.m. on Saturday, where they discovered signs of activity that the boater might have fallen overboard.

Divers were called in, according to the department, who began their search around 5:40 a.m. and discoverd the boater in the water under the boat about a half hour later, officials said. Harbor conditions were difficult due to visibility and other obstacles.

The Harwich Fire Department said it believes the incident to be an accident.

The incident remains under investigation by both Harwich and state police.

