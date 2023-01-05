Local

missing

Missing Cohasset Woman Hasn't Been Seen Since New Year's

Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset on New Year's, just after midnight

By Thea DiGiammerino

Contributed Photo

Police are searching for a 39-year-old woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, who hasn't been seen since New Year's.

Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset on Jan. 1, just after midnight. She is described as 5-foot-2, 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. She may speak with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-383-1055 x6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

missing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us