Missing Dartmouth College student found dead in NH river

A Dartmouth College student who was reported missing on Sunday afternoon was found dead in the Connecticut River later that night.

Won Jang, 20, of Middletown, Delaware, was reported missing shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Hanover police said.

He had last been seen by friends around 9:30 p.m. Saturday while attending an informal social gathering at the docks near the Dartmouth boathouse. When he failed to show up for an engagement the following day, he was reported as missing to Hanover police.

Hanover police and fire, the Lebanon and Hartford fire departments, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team all responded to the scene to assist with the search. Items found near the dock indicated that Jang hadn't left the river area.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Jang's body was recovered about 65 feet offshore, not far from the dock where he was last seen.

The cause of death at this time remains undetermined, but preliminary investigation indicates no foul play is suspected. Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover police at 603-643-2222.