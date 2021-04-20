Local

Rhode Island

Missing Girl Found in Truck in RI; Driver Facing Federal Charges

Police a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Virginia for almost a year was found in the back of a tractor-trailer

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A Virginia truck driver wanted in Texas for sexual assault of a child was found in Rhode Island with a teenage girl reported missing nearly a year ago, authorities said. 

David Romero Reyes was apprehended April 2 when he tried to enter the Naval Station Newport and a routine background check revealed he was wanted. Police also found in his tractor-trailer a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Virginia.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prosecutors say one of the girl's relatives reported the 50-year-old Reyes to police when they learned the two were involved in a sexual relationship.

The federal public defender's office, which is representing him, declined to comment Tuesday.

More Rhode Island News

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Experts, Advocates Suggest Outdoor Mask Mandates Be Lifted

Rhode Island Apr 19

Rhode Island Expands Vaccine Eligibility to All 16 and Older

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandTexasVirginiasexual assaultmissing person
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us