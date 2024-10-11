Couple, baby missing for days in Maine, police say

A couple and their baby have been missing for several days, Maine State Police said Friday, asking for the public's help ensuring that they're all safe.

Benjamin, Casandra and 2-month-old Grace Quinn are believed to be in the area of Androscoggin County, police said. The trio were reported missing to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Anyone who knows where Grace and her parents, both 38 years old, may be is asked to call police at 202-624-7076.

Police didn't share more about the family.