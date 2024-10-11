missing person

Couple, baby missing for days in Maine, police say

Anyone who knows where Grace Quinn and her parents, 38-year-olds Benjamin and Casandra Quinn, may be is asked to call police at 202-624-7076

By Asher Klein

Benjamin and Casandra Quinn with their 2-month-old baby, Grace Quinn.
A couple and their baby have been missing for several days, Maine State Police said Friday, asking for the public's help ensuring that they're all safe.

Benjamin, Casandra and 2-month-old Grace Quinn are believed to be in the area of Androscoggin County, police said. The trio were reported missing to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Anyone who knows where Grace and her parents, both 38 years old, may be is asked to call police at 202-624-7076.

Police didn't share more about the family.

