Missing Maine Woman and 4-Year-Old Daughter Sought

Authorities in Maine are searching for a missing woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

Ashley Miller, 32, of Sullivan, and her young daughter, Marlyn, were last seen around noon Tuesday in Sullivan.

Police say Ashley Miller suffers from multiple medical conditions. Family members are concerned for the safety of the mother and daughter.

"Ashley is not in any trouble, but the Maine State Police wants to make sure she and Marlyn are safe," a state police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police did not give a physical description or say what the missing people were wearing when they were last seen, but they shared a photograph of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 207-973-3700 Ext. 9.