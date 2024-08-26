Massachusetts

Missing Mass. man found dead under S.C. home, authorities believe

Law enforcement in South Carolina believe a body discovered during the search of a Hilton Head home is that of 60-year-old Stanley Kotowski, a Massachusetts man who disappeared while vacationing in the area

By Marc Fortier and Mike Pescaro

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

South Carolina authorities say a body found Monday is believed to be that of a Massachusetts man reported missing there earlier this month.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has been searching for 60-year-old Stanley Kotowski, who was vacationing in Hilton Head when he disappeared on Aug. 16. He was last seen that morning leaving South Sea Pines Drive.

The sheriff's office said the body was discovered under a Sea Pines home around 3:30 p.m. Monday during a search "in connection to suspicious activity."

Investigators believe the deceased person to be Kotowski, but an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday to confirm his identification and to determine the manner of death.

Authorities did not give any further information on how he is believed to have died.

