Police searching for 2 Mass. teens last seen Saturday at Saugus mall

Two teenage friends last seen at a mall in Saugus, Massachusetts, are missing, police say, asking for help finding them.

Chloe Murphy, a 15-year-old from Melrose, and Brenden Bruckler, a 14-year-old from Wakefield, were last seen Saturday afternoon, when Chloe's father dropped her off at the Square One Mall about 2 p.m., Saugus police said.

Investigators believe the friends may be going to Rhode Island or New York City for New Year's Eve, police said. They noted that Chloe's parents told them she is on the spectrum.

Anyone with information about there whereabouts was asked to call police to make sure they are safe and can be reunited with their parents.

Police shared more about Chloe's and Brenden's appearances in social media posts:

Wakefield PD is trying to locate 14 year old Brenden Bruckler, who was reported missing Saturday afternoon after not returning home from the Square One Mall in Saugus. Brenden is described as being 5'5, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans,… pic.twitter.com/CFZ7IqFWLA — Saugus Police Dept (@SaugusPD) December 29, 2024