Missing Nashua Teen Prompts Police Search

A teenager from Nashua, New Hampshire has gone missing, according to police.

Lelan Dominguez, a 17-year-old teen was reported missing by his family Friday morning on April 7. Dominguez's family told police he had left at some point the night before and didn't come back, said police.

Police say Dominquez was last seen leaving 1 Sunshine Ct in Nashua wearing dark-colored clothes and a medical mask.

Police say Dominquez is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dominquez's family says he often goes for walks in wooded areas.

Nashua Police say they have assigned patrol officers, a police K-9, a drone and a police-issued All Terrain Vehicle to search for Dominquez.

Additionally, the Nashua School District says they have informed students, parents and teachers of Dominquez's disappearance, and have asked anyone who has seen or spoken to Dominquez since he went missing to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594-3500.