Missing NH Man Found Dead, Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

New Hampshire authorities believe they have a found a missing Keene man dead, and they are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

The deceased person was found late Tuesday afternoon in the unincorporated area of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes announced Wednesday.

Authorities believe the deceased man is 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault, who was reported missing on Sept. 21. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Investigators say there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Amerault's whereabouts since Saturday, Sept. 19 is encouraged to contact state police at 603-628-8477.

An investigation is ongoing.