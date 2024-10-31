New Hampshire

Missing NH woman found dead in Mass., police say, asking for information

Police in Keene, New Hampshire, say the remains of Justina Steffy were found in Warwick, Massachusetts

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward after a woman who was reported missing from Keene, New Hampshire, was found dead in Warwick, Massachusetts.

Justina Steffy, 31, was last heard from in early October, Keene police previously said. Investigators said Thursday that human remains discovered in Warwick were identified as Steffy.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of Steffy's death.

Anyone with information about Steffy or knows where she might have been before her death is asked to call 603-357-9820.

