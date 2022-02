A Massachusetts man who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found dead, authorities said Sunday.

Daniel Donovan, a 47-year-old Peabody man, was reported missing on Jan. 27 after being discharged from Beverly Hospital a day earlier, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Donovan's body was found Saturday afternoon in the woods near Woodland Avenue in Beverly, officials said.

Authorities are investigating Donovan's death and do not suspect foul play.