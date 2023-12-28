MISSING PERSON: 80-year-old woman missing from Marion home

Police in Marion, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman and are asking the public to review camera footage and check their property for any signs of her.

The woman, who was not named, left her home on upper Main Street sometime between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. She may be wearing a nightgown or pajamas.

Anyone with surveillance cameras is asked to check the footage for signs of her. Residents are also asked to check yards, any outbuildings, and vehicles.

Anyone with information should call police at 508-748-1212.