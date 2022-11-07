Local

missing person

Missing Portland Man May be Experiencing Mental Health Issues, Police Say

Samuel Mugisha is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a short chin beard. He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and brown leather dress shoes

By Thea DiGiammerino

Samuel Mugisha with a blue background
Maine State Police

Police in Portland, Maine, are searching for a missing 21-year-old man who may be experiencing mental health issues.

Police said 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. Friday. He is known to visit his uncle's house on Kenneth Street in Westbrook, but he has not shown up there.

Mugisha is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a short chin beard. He was last seen wearing a khaki-colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and brown leather dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-8748479.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

missing personMainePortland
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us