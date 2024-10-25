Woman with high-risk pregnancy missing over 3 weeks, Quincy police say

A woman who is 32 weeks pregnant and in a high-risk pregnancy remains missing, Quincy, Massachusetts, police said Friday.

Pierina Fernandes, 34, was last seen the afternoon of Oct. 2 in downtown Boston, police said. She was reported missing from the Family Welcome Center at Eastern Nazarene College's Quincy campus.

Fernandes has mental health concerns, according to police, who didn't elaborate. The Cape Verde native's primary language is Portuguese and secondary language is English. She also goes by Karina Fernandes.

Anyone with information about her or where she is was asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

Police initially shared a missing persons flyer for Fernandes Oct. 7.