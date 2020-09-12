Local

Missing Pet Serval, an African Wild Cat, Found Safe in NH

Spartacus, a 40-pound, 4-year-old African serval cat, was found safe near its home

By Jake Levin

A large cat which had gone missing from its family in Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been found safe.

Spartacus, a 4-year-old, 40-pound African serval, was found Saturday morning near its home. The cat had been trapped, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Dean King, who owns Spartacus, had said that the cat initially took off on Wednesday after it had been startled. A Facebook post from the Merrimack Police Department about the disappearance of Spartacus had been shared more 27,000 times since Thursday.

A family in New Hampshire is missing its pet cat — a 40-pound African serval.

Police have said the cat, while large, is legally owned and also permitted through the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

"We got him from a zoo in Florida legally," King previously told NBC10 Boston. "We've had him for four years. We bottle-fed him, we raised him, he has his own enclosure on the back side of the house."

