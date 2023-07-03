Missing Stoughton woman found stuck in mud and rescued at Mass. state park

A woman who was reported missing from Stoughton, Massachusetts, has been rescued after she was found by hikers at a state park in Easton.

Stoughton police have been looking for the woman for about a week and had put out a call for help to the public. On Monday they announced that hikers in Borderland State Park had found her, but she was stuck in the mud and they could not reach her.

Easton police used ATVs to reach her. Stoughton police said she had been stuck in the mud for several days, but she was conscious and alert when they arrived.

She was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the searches, including by sharing drones and boats, police said.

More details were not immediately available.