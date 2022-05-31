MISSING TEEN: 16-Year-Old Missing From Dorchester

Boston police are trying to locate a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Police say Thiaoma Bijou was last seen leaving her home in Dorchester around 7 a.m. Wednesday to head to school in Cambridge.

She is described as 5-foot-4 tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She may have been wearing black sweatpants and a pink top.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thiaoma was reported missing earlier this month but did return home safe. She is believed to be in good physical and mental health, police said.

Anyone with information on Thiaoma's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4700.