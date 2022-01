Lowell police are trying to find a 17-year-old who was last seen last week.

Chloe Arthur, 17, was last seen in the Pawtucketville area of the city on January 5. She is described as 5'8", with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

No other details were immediately available.