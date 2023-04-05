Missing Vermont Teenager Found Dead After Extensive Search Efforts

A search for a Vermont teenager, which spanned nearly a week's time, has come to a close after the 17-year-old girl from Middlebury was found dead, according to state police.

Authorities announced late Tuesday night that a canine search team from New England K9 Search and Rescue found the body of Rebecca Ball in Weybridge. Her body was found in a wooded area on the west side of Otter Creek, north of Belden Falls.

The search for Ball had been ongoing since last Wednesday, which was when she was last seen. Her disappearance wasn't considered suspicious, but police were concerned for her welfare.

The discovery followed intensive search efforts by multiple agencies, and a plea to the public to call in any information they may have had about Ball.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Ball's body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner of her death.

The death is being investigated by a detective trooper with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, per standard protocol. Her death is not being considered suspicious.