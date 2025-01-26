West Newbury police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl is missing in West Newbury, Massachusetts, police said Sunday, asking for help finding her.

Madison Marino was reported missing about 9:09 a.m. from a residence on Ash Street, West Newbury police said. The agency is searching the area.

The girl was last definitively seen about 2:30 a.m. in West Newbury and may have been seen about 5:30 a.m. near the North New England Equine Rescue on Ash Street, walking toward Newbury, according to police.

Madison is 5-foot-3, about 140 lbs. with brown hair and blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatsuit and may have a black backpack and a Triton wrestling jacket.

Anyone with information about where she is was asked to call police at 978-363-1212.

State police also asked for help finding the girl, describing her as neurodivergent and saying she doesn't have carry a cellphone. They were one of several agencies helping search for Madison.