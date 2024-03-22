Massachusetts

Missing Massachusetts woman found dead

Olivia Colby, 27, had been missing since March 14

By Thea DiGiammerino

Westborough Police Department

A woman reported missing from Westborough, Massachusetts, earlier this month has been found dead, authorities confirmed Friday.

Olivia Colby, 27, had been missing since March 14. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed she was found dead late Thursday afternoon. The death does not appear suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing.

The family has requested privacy.

No other details were immediately available.

