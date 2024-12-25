Beverly

Missing woman found dead in Beverly lake, believed to have fallen in while walking dog

Authorities had searched for Owen Kasozi on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day before finding her body in Wenham Lake; her dog was found on its own in Topsfield

By Asher Klein

A woman was found dead in a lake in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Christmas, a day after going missing while walking her dog, officials said Wednesday.

The dog was found on its own in Topsfield on the night of Christmas Eve; Owen Kasozi is believed to have fallen into the freezing Wenham Lake and was unable to get herself out, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office and Beverly police.

No foul play is suspected. Authorities offered condolences to the family of the 30-year-old from Danvers.

"This is not the search outcome that anyone was hoping for," said Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker. "We appreciate the efforts of all our law enforcement partners who worked diligently over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to locate Owen Kasozi. Our thoughts are with her family as they begin to cope with this painful loss."

Kasozi was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the J.C. Philips Nature Preserve on Cabot Street. The area is popular for walking dogs.

