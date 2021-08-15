Local

Missing Woman Found Dead in NH Stream

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday as authorities investigate the woman's cause of death

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police

A missing woman was found dead in a stream in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, on Sunday afternoon, and authorities are investigating her cause of death.

New Hampshire State Police responded to Partridge Brook, a tributary of the Connecticut River, after receiving a call for a possible drowning just before 3:30 p.m.

Responding officers learned the victim was along the shoreline of the brook. She was identified as a missing woman from out of state.

Police are withholding her identity pending notification of next of kin. They also did not share where the woman was missing from.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the woman's death, police said. Her cause of death is under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident or who witnessed it is urged to contact Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian by calling 603-227-2112 or by emailing Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

