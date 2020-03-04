Celia Sweeney, a 28-year-old Massachusetts native who went missing last week, was found dead in South Carolina this week, police said.
On Friday, Sweeney's coworkers and friends reported her as missing to the Charleston Police, according to the Charleston Police Department.
One day later, Sweeney’s vehicle was located, police say. Investigators continued their search for Sweeney and identified Buddy Allen Carr as a person of interest in the case.
On Monday, both Sweeney and Carr were found dead. Police didn't say how they believed the pair died.
The investigation into Sweeney’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the on=duty CPD Central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Carr’s death.