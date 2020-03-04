Celia Sweeney, a 28-year-old Massachusetts native who went missing last week, was found dead in South Carolina this week, police said.

On Friday, Sweeney's coworkers and friends reported her as missing to the Charleston Police, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Ms. Sweeney's vehicle has been located. She is still missing. Anyone with information please call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111. Posted by City of Charleston Police Department on Monday, March 2, 2020

One day later, Sweeney’s vehicle was located, police say. Investigators continued their search for Sweeney and identified Buddy Allen Carr as a person of interest in the case.

On Monday, both Sweeney and Carr were found dead. Police didn't say how they believed the pair died.

Body Found in Spartanburg Identified as Missing Charleston Woman#chsnews pic.twitter.com/CnkWK6eiAE — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 3, 2020

The investigation into Sweeney’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the on=duty CPD Central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Carr’s death.