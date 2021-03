A woman from Lowell, Massachusetts is missing, according to the city's police department.

Laura Buzawa, 35, was last seen in the Pawtucketville neighborhood of Lowell around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Buzawa was wearing gray jeans and a long black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 978-937-3200.