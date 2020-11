Police are asking the public to help find a missing woman from Burlington, Massachusetts.

Authorities say 62-year-old Teresa Osborne was last seen around noon Friday near her home in town.

Osborne is described as being a white woman who is about 5'8 with a thin build and brown hair.

When she was last seen, Osborne was wearing a tie-dye shirt and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-272-1212.