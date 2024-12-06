Missing woman's body recovered from Vermont home after house fire

The body of a woman who was reported missing after a house fire in Swanton, Vermont, on Wednesday has been recovered inside the home, WPTZ reports.

Vermont State Police said Constance Hall, 78, was reported missing when the home on Lakewood Drive went up in flames. They later found her remains in the bedroom area. The body of her dog, Rosie, was found with her.

Police said the home collapsed during the fire and is a total loss.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety, Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and Franklin County State's Attorney office all responded to the fire, along with the Swanton Village Fire Department.

The cause remains under investigation, though investigators do not believe it was suspicious.