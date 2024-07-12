Worcester

Man from Worcester missing for over a week, police say

Anyone with information about the Andrew Benck's whereabouts should call 911 or the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606

By Staff Reports

Worcester Police Department

A 41-year-old man from Worcester, Massachusetts, has been missing for over a week, police said, asking for the public's help in finding him.

Andrew Benck was last seen on July 2, according to Worcester police, who described him as 5 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build.

Benck frequents the Green Street area, police said.

Anyone with information about the 41-year-old's whereabouts should call 911 or the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8606.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Worcester news

Worcester Jul 11

Family of Mass. teen who died from eating spicy chip sue

Massachusetts Jul 2

Authorities issue warning after homemade explosive devices are found in Worcester

Worcester Jun 29

Worcester pool closed as DCR seeks police detail after recent violence

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us