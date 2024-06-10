missing person

Two 18-year-olds missing in Worcester, police say

It wasn't immediately clear when Angelica Florian and Lea Garcia were last seen or what the circumstances around their departure were

By Asher Klein

Angelica Florian (left) and Lea Garcia (right), two missing 18-year-olds from Worcester
A pair of 18-year-olds are missing in Worcester, police said Monday, asking for the public's help finding them.

Anyone with information on the location of Angelica Florian, who is about 5'3", and Lea Garcia, about 5' with tattoos on her back, right leg and right shoulder, was asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8606.

It wasn't immediately clear when they were last seen or what the circumstances around their departure were.

