Worcester

Worcester police searching for missing woman

Amanda Pearce is 5-foot-4 and was last seen Friday wearing all black, including a baseball cap, according to police

By Asher Klein

Amanda Pearce
Handout

A woman has been missing from Worcester, Massachusetts, for several days, police said, asking for help finding her.

Anyone with information about where Amanda Pearce, 60, is was asked to call police at 911 or 508-799-8606.

Pearce is 5-foot-4 and was last seen Friday wearing all black, including a baseball cap, according to police.

They didn't say what the circumstances around her disappearance entailed or if she was believed to be in any danger.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Worcester news

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

Authorities issue warning after homemade explosive devices are found in Worcester

Worcester Jun 29

Worcester pool closed as DCR seeks police detail after recent violence

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us