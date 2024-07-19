Man charged in Boston pub fire found not competent for trial

The man charged over a fire at a popular pub in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood was found not competent to face the charges during a hearing Friday.

Prasiddha Baruwal had been ordered to undergo a mental competency exam after being arrested in connection with the intense fire at The Squealing Pig, which its owners have said was destroyed. Video showed a person inside burning restaurant, which had its windows smashed as well.

Prosecutors didn't oppose a motion from Baruwal's attorneys saying he wasn't, at present, mentally competent to stand trial at present.

Prasiddha Baruwal in a Boston court on Friday, July 19, 2024, for a hearing over the fire that destroyed Mission Hill's Squealing Pig pub.

The 23-year-old from Everett tried to speak multiple times during the hearing, but each time was spoken to by his attorney, and the Boston Municipal Court judge noted that he would probably be better served by not speaking.

A not guilty plea was entered on Baruwal's behalf at the hearing charges of arson of a commercial building, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and will malicious destruction of property. His next court date was set for Aug. 20.

Investigators haven't previously said why Baruwal would have wanted to burn down the pub; his arrest was announced several days later. No details were shared in court Friday.

While firefighters were able to get the flames knocked down in 15 minutes, everything inside was quickly ravaged by the inferno, which also damaged a nearby light pole and street sign. The business was a total loss, authorities have said.

The allegations left customers who went there often really frustrated.

"It's a really nice spot, yeah pretty insane to think that someone would want to intentionally do that," said Joe Abell, a Northeastern student.

