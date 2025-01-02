MIT police issue warning amid search for man wanted in Somerville

Police are searching MIT's main campus for a man wanted for several days by Somerville police, according to the university's police department.

They urged anyone near the Main Group buildings by Massachusetts Avenue and Vassar Street to shelter inside, and others to keep away.

MIT Alert: Police searching for suspect in Main Group bldgs along Mass and Vassar. Stay away from area. If nearby, shelter indoors. More info: https://t.co/tI4xZYURuH — MIT Police (@MITPolice) January 2, 2025

An emergency message sent to the community at 6:25 p.m. noted that a man wanted by Somerville police, whose description matches one shared last week by the department, was last seen at Building 37, which houses aeronautics research.

Somerville Police Department A photo of a man wanted by Somerville, Massachusetts, police on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

Here is the message in full:

"There is currently increased police activity on campus due to the presence of a suspect who is wanted by the Somerville Police Department. The individual was last seen at 5:40 p.m. in Building 37. The suspect is a 47-year-old white male, 5’11” and 175 lbs., with salt-and-pepper hair in a ponytail wearing a dark jacket, a light shirt, and blue jeans. If you encounter someone matching this description, please call the MIT Police at 617-253-1212."

A follow-up message shared at 6:51 p.m. noted the search was continuing.

When Somerville police issued their warning on Saturday about a 47-year-old man who is 5-foot-11 and 175 lbs., they urged the public not to approach him if they see him but to call 911. They didn't share the man's name or what he's wanted for.

Neighbors say a man in an alert from Somerville police has been seen going home to home and breaking in — one says he was living in her home while she and her roommates were away for Christmas.

People who live on a street in Somerville near Tufts University told NBC10 Boston this week that he's been breaking into homes on the block — one woman said she believed the man was living in her home on Bromfield Road while she and her roommates were away for the recent holidays.

Police haven't confirmed whether it's the same person they were looking for, and said releasing the wanted man's name could jeopardize their investigation.