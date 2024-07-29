MIT

Indecent assault of 5 kids swimming at MIT pool, police say

"As a father and MIT community member, I am deeply troubled by this report and am committed to protecting the safety of all who use our facilities, particularly children," MIT Director of Athletics Anthony Grant said

An aerial image of the Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center at MIT.
NBC10 Boston, File

Five children doing laps in MIT's pool were reported to have been touched inappropriately by a man in the pool last week, police said.

MIT police investigating the five instances of suspected indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 are looking for a roughly 30-year-old man with a moustache last seen in a lime green shirt and carrying a duffel bag, the agency said.

The incidents took place between 7:30 and 8:50 a.m. at the Zesiger Center's pool, police said. According to the Department of Athletics, Physical Education and Recreation, the minors were visiting the pool when they were allegedly inappropriately touched. More information about the circumstances of the alleged indecent assault wasn't immediately available.

"MIT takes reports of this kind seriously. As a father and MIT community member, I am deeply troubled by this report and am committed to protecting the safety of all who use our facilities, particularly children," MIT Director of Athletics Anthony Grant said in an email to members of MIT Recreation on Friday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Since the incident, MIT put an empty swim lane as a buffer between ones being used by minors and ones being used by adults, as well as publicizing in the pool area itself how to report concerning incidents and adding more monitors for the pool.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call 617-253-1212.

More MIT news

Science Jun 2

Strange planets: ‘Puffy Jupiter' among new worlds found beyond our solar system

Massachusetts May 31

MIT students walk out of commencement in support of Palestinians

Boston Business Journal May 16

Amazon's ‘net-zero' Seaport tower first to use Somerville startup's low-carbon cement

This article tagged under:

MIT
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us