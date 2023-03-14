MIT Students Reunite Stolen Dog With Owner

A group of MIT students jumped into action when they saw someone dump a dog out of a car in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, according to university police.

MIT police said the students saw a BMW stop at the intersection of Wadsworth and Amherst Streets, Massachusetts, and dump the dog. When the students tried to get the dog to safety, the driver hit them. No one was seriously hurt.

The students flagged down police for help. It turns out the car, and the pup inside, had been stolen in Brookline. The students reached out to the owner with the information on the dog tags. Millie was reunited with her grateful owner, who came to MIT to meet police and the students.

The car was later found on Winter Street.