Local

Molly Bish

Molly Bish's Disappearance Still Unsolved After 20 Years

To mark the tragedy, Molly's older sister has reportedly organized a vigil suited for the age of social distancing

By Jake Levin

A yearbook photo of Molly Bish
Courtesy of Boston Herald/Getty Images

This Saturday, June 27, marks 20 years since Molly Bish disappeared from her job as a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren, Massachusetts.

Molly was 16 when she disappeared in June 27. Three years later, her partial remains were found in nearby Palmer, but no one has ever been charged in the case, which remains unsolved.

But her family has kept her memory alive with annual remembrances and the creation of the Molly Bish Center for the Protection of Children and the Elderly at Anna Maria College.

Local

3 hours ago

25,000 NH Families to Get Health and Wellness Kits Amid Pandemic

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Over 1,000 Reports of Coronavirus Scams in NH, Senator Says

To mark the tragedy this year, Heather Bish, Molly's older sister, has reportedly organized a vigil suited for the age of social distancing. She's asking residents of Warren, a small town in Worcester County, to turn on porch lights, light a candle in the window or stand outside as police drive the Bish family to Comins Pond around 7:30 p.m.

"My parents are in more fragile health," Heather Bish told The Milford Daily News. "I want to keep a veil of protection over them."

In addition, Heather Bish is asking residents to remember Molly by painting a "kindness rock," which can be left at the edge of her parents' driveway, according to the newspaper. Their mother enjoys using them in her garden, she said.

This article tagged under:

Molly BishMassachusettsWarren
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us