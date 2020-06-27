Molly Bish's Disappearance Still Unsolved After 20 Years

This Saturday, June 27, marks 20 years since Molly Bish disappeared from her job as a lifeguard at Comins Pond in Warren, Massachusetts.

Molly was 16 when she disappeared in June 27. Three years later, her partial remains were found in nearby Palmer, but no one has ever been charged in the case, which remains unsolved.

But her family has kept her memory alive with annual remembrances and the creation of the Molly Bish Center for the Protection of Children and the Elderly at Anna Maria College.

To mark the tragedy this year, Heather Bish, Molly's older sister, has reportedly organized a vigil suited for the age of social distancing. She's asking residents of Warren, a small town in Worcester County, to turn on porch lights, light a candle in the window or stand outside as police drive the Bish family to Comins Pond around 7:30 p.m.

"My parents are in more fragile health," Heather Bish told The Milford Daily News. "I want to keep a veil of protection over them."

In addition, Heather Bish is asking residents to remember Molly by painting a "kindness rock," which can be left at the edge of her parents' driveway, according to the newspaper. Their mother enjoys using them in her garden, she said.