Mom gives birth to baby boy on Mass. Pike

First responders are not unfamiliar with roadside emergencies along the Massachusetts Turnpike given that tens of thousands of people travel along Interstate 90 daily, though it's not often that a baby is born on the side of the highway.

But that's just what happened for one family Sunday night.

The Westborough Fire Department said around 7:45 p.m. that station crews had just assisted with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the Mass. Pike eastbound at Interstate 495.

The mom and baby are both doing very well, the fire department added.

Westborough Medic 1 and Engine 4 just assisted with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound at Interstate 495. Mom and baby are doing very well!! @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/62aK8ARjsg — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) July 30, 2023

No other details were released, including if the incident caused any traffic delays.

Congratulations to the family!!