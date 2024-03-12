Mom says 13-year-old girl broke rib in attack by classmate near Boston school

A 13-year-old girl was attacked about a block away from her Boston school.

Her mom tells NBC10 Boston she's in the eighth grade at the Condon School in South Boston.

She was punched, grabbed by the hair, thrown to the ground and dragged.

Sources tell us the attacker is also a student at Condon, a K-8 school.

The teen's mom says good Samaritans broke up the assault and walked the young girl back to her school.

"She had hair ripped out of her head, and she has a fractured rib from the incident," said the victim's mother.

According to a police report, the attacker called the girl a snitch and a liar.

The victim's mom says her daughter had stood up to bullies and reported it to school staff.

"We need more kindness in this world," said the mom. "We shouldn't be attacking others for doing the right thing."

NBC10 Boston has also learned about an Instagram page dedicated to fights at Condon.

"I think it's disgusting, and it's the lowest form of human nature," said the mom.

The district says teachers learned about the page on Friday and they reached out to Instagram, which took the page down quickly.

As for the fight, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper tells NBC10 Boston that safety is their highest priority, violence is unacceptable, and the situation is being handled per BPS policy.

The victim's mom says she can't believe people recorded the incident instead of helping her child.

"It makes me sick," she said.