Local
new hampshire mom

Mom With 4-Year-Old Son in Car Charged With DUI in NH

Kristie Moulton, 42, of Epping, is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Manchester Police

Manchester police have charged a New Hampshire mother with aggravated driving under the influence after they say her four-year-old son was calling for help from the backseat of a car while she was unconscious at the steering wheel.

Kristie Moulton, 42, of Epping, is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly being drunk behind the wheel with her son in the car.

Police responded to Sagamore St. near Elm St. around 2:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman unconscious at the steering wheel. When officers arrived, Moulton was awake but speaking slowly and slurring her words, according to police. Moulton's eyes were also bloodshot, police say.

Local

NFL 15 mins ago

Will He Stay or Will He Go? Latest From the Tom Brady Rumor Mill

captain ryan phaneuf 2 hours ago

Services to Be Held Friday, Saturday for Fallen Air Force Captain From NH

Manchester Fire officials who were on scene were able to safely remove Moulton's four-year-old son from the car, and he was released to a family member.

Moulton was released on personal recognizance bail and will appear in court on March 17. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

new hampshire momManchester Policedui momkristie moulton
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us